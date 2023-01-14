Realme 10 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display to go on sale in India for the first time from January 15

The Realme 10 4G debuted as the third smartphone in the ‘10’ series, following the launch of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Now, the Realme 10 is set to go on sale in India for the first time tonight.

Realme 10 Price in India

The first sale for the Realme 10 will kick off from January 15, 2023, at 00:00 hours to be precise. The Realme 10 price in India is set at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 16,999.

Additionally, Realme is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on purchase of the device from Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme 10 4G is offered in Clash White and Rush Black colours.

Realme 10 Specifications

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It runs on Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 as opposed to Android 13.

The smartphone has a 2400x1080 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 10 features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the Realme 10 boasts a 16 MP camera for selfies. The Realme 10 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, which the company says can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 28 minutes.

Moneycontrol News

