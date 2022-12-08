 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realme 10 Pro series launching in India today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Carlsen Martin
Dec 08, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

The Realme 10 Pro series launch event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST).

Realme is launching two new smartphones in its 'Number' series in India today. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were unveiled in China last month and are now making their way to Indian markets.

The Realme 10 Pro series launch event will take place at 12:30 pm (IST). Catch all the action from the Realme 10 Pro series as it unfolds down below.

Realme 10 Pro Series Expected Price in India

The company previously confirmed that the Realme 10 Pro+ price in India will start from under Rs 25,000. This also leads us to believe that the Realme 10 Pro will fall in India's sub-20K smartphone segment.

Realme 10 Pro Series Specifications 