 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Realme 10 Pro series launched in India with 108 MP triple-camera setup, 120Hz display

Carlsen Martin
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:15 PM IST

The Realme 10 Pro price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model. The Realme 10 Pro+ price in India starts from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.

The Realme 10 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were only recently unveiled in China with the latter debuting as the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved AMOLED display. Now, the Realme 10 Pro series has made its way to India and here’s what’s on offer.

Realme 10 Pro Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colours. The Realme 10 Pro will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart from December 14.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ price in India starts from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro+ also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colour options. The Realme 10 Pro+ will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart from December 14.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications