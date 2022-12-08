Realme 10 Pro series launched in India with 108 MP triple-camera setup, 120Hz display

The Realme 10 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were only recently unveiled in China with the latter debuting as the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved AMOLED display. Now, the Realme 10 Pro series has made its way to India and here’s what’s on offer.

Realme 10 Pro Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro price in India starts from Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will set you back Rs 19,999. The Realme 10 Pro is offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colours. The Realme 10 Pro will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart from December 14.

Realme 10 Pro Plus Price in India

The Realme 10 Pro+ price in India starts from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro+ also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations that will set you back Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The Realme 10 Pro Plus is offered in Dark Matter, Nebula Blue, and Hyperspace Gold colour options. The Realme 10 Pro+ will be available for purchase in India through Flipkart from December 14.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with the Mali-G68 GPU. The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 61-degree 2.5D curved sides, making it the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved display. The screen on the 10 Pro+ boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and HDR10+. For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro+ also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It has dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and 5G standalone (SA) technology. Realme 10 Pro Specifications The Realme 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The Realme 10 Pro comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. While the 10 Pro features similar battery capacity, charging speed is reduced to 33W. The display on the 10 Pro is similarly sized to the ‘Plus’ model but uses an FHD+ LCD panel with sharp sides and no curvature. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Lastly, the Realme 10 Pro opts fo Samsung ISOCELL HM6r a dual-camera setup on the back with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is the same across both phones. The Realme 10 Pro opts for a side-mounted fingerprint reader, although it retains the dual stereos speaker setup. Additionally, the Realme 10 Pro is heavier and slightly thicker than the Realme 10 Pro+. As of now, there is no information about the Realme 10 Pro series’ launch outside China, although it is likely to make its way to India in the coming months.

