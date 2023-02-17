Ransomware group Clop mass hacks 130 US organisations

Russian ransomware group Clop has claimed responsibility for a data breach on a US hospital network.

The data breach stems from a vulnerability in software known as GoAnywhere, a file transfer tool to send and share large data sets securely.

The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems (CHS), a US-based healthcare provider, with a network of 80 hospitals in 16 states.

Moneycontrol News