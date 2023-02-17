 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Ransomware group Clop mass hacks 130 US organisations

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

The group took responsibility for a data breach at Forta, a cybersecurity firm that provides software to community health systems

The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems, (Representative Image)

Russian ransomware group Clop has claimed responsibility for a data breach on a US hospital network.

The data breach stems from a vulnerability in software known as GoAnywhere, a file transfer tool to send and share large data sets securely.

Also Read | 19 ransomware attacks on government organisations in 2022

The group managed to exploit GoAnywhere to gain access to the network of Community Health Systems (CHS), a US-based healthcare provider, with a network of 80 hospitals in 16 states.