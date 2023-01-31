Poco X5 Pro launching in India on February 6; Snapdragon 778G SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display confirmed

After several rumours and speculation, the Poco X5 Pro has got an official launch date in India. The Poco X5 Pro India launch is taking place on February 6 at 05:30 pm (IST). The event will be live streamed through the company’s social media channels.

Poco has been teasing the launch of the X5 Pro in India since the past couple of days but has only now provided an official launch date for the smartphone in the country. Poco is also partnering with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for its upcoming smartphone.

Poco’s official teaser confirms that the X5 Pro will be available in the company’s iconic yellow colour. It also reveals that the Poco X5 Pro will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India. While details surrounding the Poco X5 Pro are still under wraps, the recent announcement does reveal the phone’s design.

The official poster for the Poco X5 Pro reveals a large camera island on the back and a triple-camera setup with an LED flash module. The back of the phone is reminiscent of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, which was unveiled earlier this year. Past leaks also suggests that the Poco X5 Pro will feature the same specifications as the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Furthermore, Poco has also confirmed that the X5 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Apart from the chip, the Poco X5 Pro will also sport a 120Hz Xfinity AMOLED display. And lastly, Poco confirmed the phone's 108 MP primary camera sensor, which are all in line with the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Specifications The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For optics, there’s a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera sensor at the helm paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and 2 MP macro unit. On the front, you get a 16 MP selfie camera. The Note 12 Pro Speed Edition sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports DCI-P3, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 10-bit colours. It boasts an IP53 rating for splash resistance and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a headphone jack.

Carlsen Martin