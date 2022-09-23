Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6: Here's how much they may cost

Google recently confirmed the launch of the Pixel 7 series in India. Now, a couple of days after the news, more recent leaks provide insight about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s pricing.

To be sure, the Pixel 7 series will be unveiled at an event on October 6 along with the Pixel Watch.

According to leaks from Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 price will be set at $599 (roughly Rs 48,500). Google previously confirmed that the Pixel 7 will be available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colours. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The tipster also notes that the Pixel 7 Pro price will start from $899 (roughly Rs 72,800). Google previously confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colours. While there’s no information about the memory configurations, we think that the Pixel 7 Pro could offer 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 7 Series Specifications

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC. Google’s design of the Pixel 7 series confirms that the ‘vanilla’ model will have a dual-camera setup on the back, while the ‘Pro’ variant will offer a rear triple-camera setup. The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the flip side, the vanilla Pixel 7 will likely feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 is expected to get a 50 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultrawide camera, while the ‘Pro’ model is expected to add