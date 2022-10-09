Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable come to Xbox Game Pass in January

Atlus, the subsidiary Sega game studio and creators of the popular Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series of games, have announced that both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be coming to modern consoles and Xbox Game Pass in January next year.

Shin Megami Tensei and its spin-off series Persona, are beloved JPRGs with a huge cult following. In 2020, Atlus released the definitive version of Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam, and it currently enjoys an 'overwhelmingly positive' rating, based on more than 50,000 user reviews.

During the recently concluded Tokyo Game Show, Atlus announced that it will be bringing the latest Persona game, Persona 5 Royal, to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Store, Steam, PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch on October 21. They also promised an update on the older Persona games at the show.

Now the company has announced via a tweet that definitive versions of both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will be coming to the modern generation of consoles.

Persona 5 Royal will be the first game to come out on October 21, 2022, followed by both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on January 19, 2023. This will make it easier for newer players to discover the popular Life simulation/Monster collecting series of JRPGs.

Before the re-releases were announced, Persona 3 Portable was relegated to the defunct PS Vita console and Persona 5 Royal was only available on the PlayStation 4. Persona 4 Golden, another PS Vita title, was the only game to release for PCs in 2020.