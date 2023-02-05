 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pakistan blocks access to Wikipedia, cites 'blasphemous' content

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

The Wikimedia Foundation was given a 48-hour deadline before the site was blocked in the country

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has blocked access to Wikipedia in the country after it had given the website 48 hour to remove "blasphemous" and "objectionable material".

As BBC News reported, PTA spokesperson Malahat Obaid told the press that The Wikimedia Foundation failed to respond to "repeated correspondence" over the removal of said material.

The official PTA twitter account tweeted on February 1 that Wikipedia was issued a notice, "under applicable law & court order(s)", and an, "opportunity of hearing was also provided, however, the platform neither complied by removing the blasphemous content nor appeared before the Authority".

The website services were degraded for 48 hours as a warning before the site was blocked on February 4.
Details of the materials that prompted the ban have not been disclosed to the public.