Oppo Reno 8 series launch in India could take place on July 18: Report

The Oppo Reno 8 series is set to launch in India soon. The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+ was unveiled in China back in May. Now, the three Reno 8 smartphones are reportedly coming to India soon.

According to a report by MySmartPrice Hindi, the Oppo Reno 8 series will make its international and Indian debut on July 18. The report notes that the vanilla Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro will make their debut alongside another model in the series, which is likely to be the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus.

The Oppo Reno 8 series was unveiled in China in May 2022, giving us a good idea about the handsets’ pricing and specifications.

Oppo Reno 8 Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Reno 8 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 8 runs Android 12-based on ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 8 price in China starts from CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 29,100).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast-charging support. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro runs Android 12-based on ColorOS.

For optics, the Reno 8 Pro gets a triple-camera setup powered by Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro price in China starts from CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,900).

Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ Specifications

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Reno 8 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR10+. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Reno 8 Pro Plus gets a triple-camera setup powered by Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU (neural processing unit) on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ runs Android 12-based on ColorOS. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro+ price in China starts from CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,350).