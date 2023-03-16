Oppo Find X6 series launch date set for March 21; Oppo Pad 2 to tag along

The Oppo Find X6 series has got an official launch date in India. The line-up will include the Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro. The Oppo Find X6 series is the latest flagship offering from the brand and will be the first from the company to incorporate

The Oppo Find X6 series launch date in China is set for March 21, 2023. The launch event will take place at 02:00 pm local time or 11:30 am (IST). Oppo has teased the launch of the Find X6 series on its official Weibo handle and JD.com. The Oppo Pad 2 launch will also take place simultaneously alongside the Find X6 series.

While Oppo hasn’t provided much details about the Find X6 series, the company did tease the rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. The teaser video on JD.com confirms that the Find X6 Pro will feature the large circular camera island that was leaked a few days ago. The triple-camera setup will consist of a telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom.

The video also showcases the night mode capabilities on the Oppo Find X6 Pro. According to previous reports, the Oppo Find X6 Pro will use a 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX890 ultrawide shooter, and the 50 MP telephoto camera mentioned earlier. Additionally, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

