Oppo Find X6 arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

The Oppo Find X6 features a staring price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model.

The Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro have officially been unveiled in China. The Oppo Find X6 Pro debuted as a camera beast with Oppo ushering in a new ‘Three Main Camera era'. For an in-depth look at the Oppo Find X6 Pro’s specifications, visit the link. Now, let’s focus on the vanilla Find X6.

Oppo Find X6 Price

The Oppo Find X6 features a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 also comes in a 16GB/512GB version that costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,100). The Oppo Find X6 arrives in Feiquan Green, Starry Black, and Snow Mountain Gold colour options. Like the Find X6 Pro, the vanilla Find X6 isn’t heading outside Chinese markets as well.

Oppo Find X6 Specifications 