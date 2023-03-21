Oppo Find X6 arrives with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

The Oppo Find X6 and Find X6 Pro have officially been unveiled in China. The Oppo Find X6 Pro debuted as a camera beast with Oppo ushering in a new ‘Three Main Camera era'. For an in-depth look at the Oppo Find X6 Pro’s specifications, visit the link. Now, let’s focus on the vanilla Find X6.

Oppo Find X6 Price

The Oppo Find X6 features a starting price of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 54,100) for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Find X6 also comes in a 16GB/512GB version that costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,100). The Oppo Find X6 arrives in Feiquan Green, Starry Black, and Snow Mountain Gold colour options. Like the Find X6 Pro, the vanilla Find X6 isn’t heading outside Chinese markets as well.

Oppo Find X6 Specifications

The Oppo Find X6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with the ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Find X6 runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13.1 on top. Oppo has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. The Find X6 sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ (2772 x 1240 pixels) AMOLED panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz Intelligent Dynamic refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel features HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1450 nits. The phone also packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The Oppo Find X6 also gets a triple-camera setup, although some of the sensors here have been downgraded. The main camera here uses a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support and an f/1.8 aperture. The vanilla Find X6 uses a 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a 50 MP Sony IMX890 periscope lens with OIS and the same zooming capabilities as the Find X6 Pro. On the front, the Oppo Find X6 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor. Oppo has collaborated with Hasselblad for the camera software on the Find X6 Pro. Additionally, the device also features the custom MariSilicon X ISP. The Oppo Find X6 packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Moneycontrol News