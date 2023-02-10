Opera browser to integrate ChatGPT

Opera, one of the oldest browsers still being actively updated today, announced that they are planning to incorporate ChatGPT into their products.

As reported by CNBC, the announcement was made by Kunlun Tech, Opera’s parent company. No other details were shared in the announcement. Opera’s browser is available across all platforms, including mobile and on both iOS and Android.

Launched in 1995, Opera has maintained a small slice of the overall browser market, retaining a group of loyal users, who like the flexibility and features that it provides.

Moneycontrol News