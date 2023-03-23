 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launching in India on April 4 alongside OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India is expected to fall in the country's sub-20K segment.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch new products under the Nord series in India. The new products include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2. So here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

First off, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launch date in India is set for April 4. The company has already set up a micro-site for the upcoming Nord products, giving us a detailed look at their designs.

The page reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will arrive in a Pastel Lime colour option. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 come in Black and White colour options. The phone also features a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED Flash, not too dissimilar to that of the OnePlus Ace 2V.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Expected Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India is expected to fall in the country's sub-20K segment. For comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G featured a staring price of 19,999 at the time of its launch in the country.