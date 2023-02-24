OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition specifications leaked; may be rebranded as OnePlus Nord 3 for global markets

The OnePlus 11R hit Indian and global markets earlier this month. The phone was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2, which was unveiled in China a few days earlier. However, a new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 has been in the rumour mill for the past few days.

This new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 was recently teased by OnePlus China president Li Jie. The latest version of the OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the original OnePlus Ace 2.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has teased details about the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition through Chines social media platform Weibo. Additionally, the tipster also noted that the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will swap the 50 MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor for a 64 MP OmniVision sensor.

However, unlike the original OnePlus Ace 2, which was unveiled globally as the OnePlus 11R, this Dimensity version of the phone may not hit international markets. Instead, rumours suggest it will hit global markets as the OnePlus Nord 3. The other specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition are expected to be the same as the original model.

OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition or OnePlus Nord 3 Expected Specs The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset is expected to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset will run Android 13 out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top and OxygenOS 13 for the global version of the phone, the OnePlus Nord 3. The tipster also noted that the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will feature a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

For optics, the Ace 2 Dimensity Edition gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP OV64 sensor with OIS at the helm, although rumours suggest that the OnePlus Nord 3 will opt for a 50 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro shooter. The hole-punch camera cut-out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. Lastly, the phone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery with downgraded 80W charging.

Moneycontrol News