OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition specifications leaked; may be rebranded as OnePlus Nord 3 for global markets

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

The new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the original OnePlus Ace 2.

The OnePlus 11R hit Indian and global markets earlier this month. The phone was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2, which was unveiled in China a few days earlier. However, a new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 has been in the rumour mill for the past few days.

This new version of the OnePlus Ace 2 was recently teased by OnePlus China president Li Jie. The latest version of the OnePlus Ace 2 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip on the original OnePlus Ace 2.

Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has teased details about the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition through Chines social media platform Weibo. Additionally, the tipster also noted that the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will swap the 50 MP Sony IMX890 main camera sensor for a 64 MP OmniVision sensor.

However, unlike the original OnePlus Ace 2, which was unveiled globally as the OnePlus 11R, this Dimensity version of the phone may not hit international markets. Instead, rumours suggest it will hit global markets as the OnePlus Nord 3. The other specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition are expected to be the same as the original model.