OnePlus 11R Launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Charging

The OnePlus 11R has officially been unveiled in India at the company’s flagship Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus 11R debuts as a flagship killer with the addition of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging.

OnePlus 11R Price in India

The OnePlus 11R price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB/256GB model. However, the phone also comes in a 16GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 11R comes in Sonic Black and Galatic Silver colour options. The OnePlus 11R 5G will go on sale in India through Amazon, and OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other retailers starting February 28, while pre-orders begin on February 21.

OnePlus 11R Specifications

