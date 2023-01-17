OnePlus 11R enters production phase in India, tipped to launch in April - May

The OnePlus 11 5G is gearing up to launch in the country next month. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is only set to launch the OnePlus 11 and Buds 2 Pro at the event. Now, new information has emerged about the OnePlus 11R.

According to a report by 91mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma claims that OnePlus has started production of the OnePlus 11R in India. The tipster noted that the OnePlus 11R launch in India could take place as early as April or May 2023. 91mobiles also spotted the OnePlus 11R moniker on OnePlus’ Indian website, which all but confirms its release in the country.

We should get more details about the OnePlus 11R in the coming days as the company is currently focusing on the global and Indian launch of the OnePlus 11 on February 7. The OnePlus 11R is also expected to debut as the OnePlus Ace 2 in China. While details about the OnePlus 11R are still under wraps, the phone has been leaked in detail.

OnePlus 11R Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 11R could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top.

The OnePlus 11R will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. The phone is also expected to feature a curved screen with a 16 MP selfie camera on top. For optics, the OnePlus 11R will use a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paire with an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit.