OnePlus 11R design, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC confirmed ahead launch; will debut as OnePlus Ace 2 in China

OnePlus is hosting its flagship event in India on February 7, where it will unveil several new products including the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Keyboard. However, ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Ace 2 in China on February 7.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus 10R was a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace. This suggests that the OnePlus 11R will be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2. The company’s teaser page in China also confirms the OnePlus Ace 2’s design, which is similar to that of the OnePlus 11 5G. The page also reveals the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the OnePlus Ace 2.

This all but confirms that the OnePlus 11R will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the phone will come in black and silver colour options. The OnePlus 11R’s design reveals a triple-camera setup on the back with the volume button on the right and the traditional slider and power button on the left. Additionally, the OnePlus 11R will also lose out on the Hasselblad camera tuning.

The OnePlus 11R 5G will be offered in an 8GB/128GB. Additionally, OnePlus will also offer the phone in 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The OnePlus 11R price in India will fall anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for the base model. Sharma also believes that the top-end model could set you back as much as Rs 45,000.

Also Read: OnePlus 11 price in India leaked ahead of February 7 launch; OnePlus Buds Pro 2 pricing also revealed

Carlsen Martin