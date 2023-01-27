OnePlus 11R 5G variants leaked in India, OnePlus Pad design revealed

OnePlus recently confirmed the upcoming launch of its first Android tablet in India. OnePlus’ flagship Cloud 11 event is shaping up to be a major one for the brand with OnePlus already confirming six new products at the event.

Now, a new leak gives us information about the configurations for the OnePlus 11R 5G. Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared details about the upcoming OnePlus 11R 5G.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 11R 5G will be offered in an 8GB/128GB. Additionally, OnePlus will also offer the phone in 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations. The leak also notes that the OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The tipster previously confirmed that the OnePlus 11R price in India will fall anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 for the base model. Sharma also believes that the top-end model could set you back as much as Rs 45,000.

Additionally, OnePlus also confirmed the design of its first Android tablet. The OnePlus Pad will be offered in a green colour option, which Tech Radar says is called “Halo Green”. Moreover, the publication also confirmed that the OnePlus Pad will feature an aluminium alloy body and a cambered frame. The design teased also confirms a single rear camera on the OnePlus Pad.

Carlsen Martin