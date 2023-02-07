 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications

Carlsen Martin
Feb 07, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

The OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale in India through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other retailers starting February 14, while pre-orders begin today.

The OnePlus 11 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus 11 debuts as the company’s latest flagship offering in India and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED screen, 3rd Gen Hasselblad cameras, super-fast charging, and more.

OnePlus 11 Price in India

The OnePlus 11 5G price in India is set at Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 61,999. The OnePlus 11 5G is offered in colour options.

OnePlus 11 Offers and Availability  