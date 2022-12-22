OnePlus 11 specifications leaked on Chinese certification website ahead of February 7 launch

The OnePlus 11 recently got an official global launch date. The OnePlus 11 is also coming to Indian markets on February 7. However, OnePlus’ upcoming flagship was recently stopped by Chinese certification website TENAA.

The TENAA listing, spotted by GSMArena, provided key details about the OnePlus 11’s specifications. The unit was spotted with model code PBH110, which recently managed a score of over 1.3 million on benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

The listing on TENAA reveals that the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While there is no confirmation, the handset will likely use an LTPO panel. Additionally, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The chipset will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The listing also reveals the 2,435 mAh battery capacity, which is likely the amount of a single cell, suggesting the total battery capacity will be around 4,870 mAh. The listing also reveals the OnePlus 11 will run Android 13.

The OnePlus 11 is also expected to come with a triple-camera setup on the back that will feature a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide unit, and a 32 MP telephoto shooter. This suggests an updated telephoto unit over the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the front, the handset will have a 16 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus 11 5G is launching in India on February 7 at 07:30 pm (IST). OnePlus has already confirmed its partnership with Hasselblad for the cameras on the device. The OnePlus 11 will also feature the iconic alert slider. The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will also be arriving alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7.

Tipster Yogesh Brar also leaked pricing details about OnePlus’ upcoming flagship. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 11R will also debut alongside the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11R price in India will be approximately Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 higher than that of the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is currently available for as low as Rs 44,999 in India.

He also believes that the OnePlus 11 price in India will fall anywhere between Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000, which is lesser than the Rs 66,999 launch price of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 10 Pro currently retails at Rs 59,999 in India. This could hint at the launch at a more premium OnePlus 11 Pro in the future.

Carlsen Martin

