OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro launching in India today: What to expect? How to watch the live stream?

OnePlus is set to host its flagship event in India later today. The company will announce several products during the event including the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Cloud 11 flagship event will take place later today (February 7) at 07:30 pm (IST). The latest OnePlus event will be streamed live through the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch OnePlus’ event right here.

What to expect at OnePlus Event?

First off is the star of the show, the OnePlus 11 5G, the company's first flagship smartphone of 2023. The OnePlus 11 5G was recently unveiled in China, confirming key specifications of the device. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with OnePlus' 3rd Gen Hasselblad technology, and a 5,000 mAh battery with super-fast charging support. Previous leaks also suggests that the OnePlus 11 price in India will start from Rs 54,999.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

The other smartphone to debut at the company's event will be the OnePlus 11R 5G. Unlike its flagship counterpart, the OnePlus 11R appears to be geared more towards performance. The OnePlus 11R will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging support, and a 50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera at the helm of the triple-camera setup. Previous leaks also suggests that the OnePlus 11R price in India will start from anywhere between Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is expected to deliver a flagship viewing experience with support for up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is also expected to upgrade the speaker setup to a 70W system. The new OnePlus TV will also bring support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The TV will feature a 65-inch screen size and a bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro price in India could fall anywhere between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000. Another flagship addition to the company's portfolio is the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which succeeds the OnePlus Buds Pro as the most premium pair of true wireless earbuds at OnePlus. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features a MelodyBoost DualDriver system that is co-created with Dynaudio, active noise cancellation, up to 48dB and a frequency response range of 10Hz~40KHz. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos spatial audio as well as AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. They are touted to deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in India will be set at Rs 11,999. The last product making its debut at the event is the OnePlus Pad, which will launch as OnePlus' first tablet in India. Details about the OnePlus Pad are still scarce, but the company has confirmed that it will come with a keyboard accessory and stylus support. The design of the Pad has also been revealed through an official teaser and single rear camera on the back.

