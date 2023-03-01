 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nvidia's new AI tool to breathe new life into streaming video

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

The AI-based upscaling tool increases the resolution of online video while removing artifacts

The technology works with RTX 30 series and 40 series cards (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based image upscaling tool for streaming video.

Meant for the company's GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series graphic cards, RTX Video Super Resolution uses the GPU to upscale lower-resolution online video to 4K.

Nvidia said that the tool will also remove any compression artifacts in the video. Online video is typically highly compressed to improve bandwidth usage, but that comes at the cost of quality.