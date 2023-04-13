 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 4070 at a starting price of Rs 62,000

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

The latest GPU in Nvidia's RTX 40-series follows the launch of the RTX 4070 Ti earlier this year

(Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia has launched its next graphics card in the RTX-40 series line-up, the GeForce RTX 4070 in India. The chipmaker has priced the card at Rs 62,000 that goes on sale April 13.

Nvidia will sell in-house Founder's Edition variants of the graphics card through select retailers. Third-party partners will sell stock-overclocked and factory-overclocked models.

You can expect to see cards from popular providers such as Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.