Now PBS leaves Twitter over 'government-funded media' label

US-based Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has become the latest media organisation to boycott Twitter after the micro-blogging platform labelled it as "government-funded media".

PBS told Variety that it "stopped tweeting" from its accounts when the broadcaster learned of the change. The official account hasn't tweeted since April 8, as Elon Musk-owned social media platform continues to run foul of users over the changes that have followed the maverick billionaire's takeover of Twitter.

The broadcaster said it has no plans to "resume at this time" and was monitoring "the ever-changing situation closely".

Moneycontrol News