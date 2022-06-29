Nothing Phone (1) Snapdragon 778G+ SoC confirmed, pricing and availability in India details leaked

The Nothing Phone (1) launch in India and globally will take place on July 12. While the company has slowly been teasing several details about the device, we recently got a confirmation about the phone’s chipset and several leaks about its pricing.

First off, Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently told Input Mag that the Nothing Phone (1) would be powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC as opposed to a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or newer mid-tier, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. Pei also said that the Snapdragon 778G+ chip on the Nothing Phone (1) is custom-tuned for the device.

Pei notes that performance, efficiency, and cost were the primary reasons for going with the Snapdragon 778G+ chip. He explained the performance gains mid-range chips have made and the diminishing returns of using more powerful chips. The Snapdragon 778G+ SoC brings wireless and reverse wireless charging support, which Pei claimed was added specially for the Phone (1).

A recent report by Root My Galaxy leaked pricing details of the Nothing Phone (1), suggesting that the handset’s Snapdragon 778G+ SoC might be justifiable. The report claims that the Nothing Phone (1) price in India will start from Rs 31,000 and go up to Rs 36,000 for the top-end version. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations.

The report also notes that customers will have to wait at least two weeks after the launch of the Nothing Phone (1) before the first sale commences, although Indian consumers could experience the Phone (1) before global audiences. Additionally, Nothing is in talks with Reliance Digital for offline sales of the Nothing Phone (1) in India. The Phone (1) was also spotted in a Black colour option.

