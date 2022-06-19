Non-monogamist advocacy group urges Meta to add new relationship options for Facebook

The Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy (OPEN) has written a letter to Meta and urged it to give an option to add multiple partners on their profiles.

In a letter, reviewed by online publication Engadget and The New York Times, OPEN said that the Facebook relationship status were "exclusionary" to people who practised non-monogamy and Meta should allow them to tag all their romantic partners.

The restriction "perpetuates the erasure and marginalization of non-monogamous relationships," and "harms non-monogamous users by perpetuating social stigmas around the validity and authenticity of their relationships”, the letter said.

OPEN said that around four to five percent of people in the United States practice "ethical non-monogamy".

A spokesperson from Meta told The New York Times, that they were reviewing the letter but pointed out that Facebook allowed people to state that they were in a "open relationship" with more than one partner.

In other news, a monthly report released by Meta cites that it has seen a rise of hate speech on Facebook by 37.82% and an 86% jump in violent and inciting content on Instagram in April.

The report which was released on May 31, says that Facebook observed 53,200 cases of hate speech on Facebook in April, which was a jump from 38,600 cases observed in March. Instagram saw and acted on 77,000 cases of violence inducing posts in April, compared to 41,300 cases in March.