Next instalment in EA's Skate franchise will be free to play

The next instalment in EA's Skate franchise of video games is going to be a free-to-play, live service game with cosmetic microtransactions.

The new game was announced on the franchise's official YouTube page, and developer Full Circle said that they were aiming to make this a long-time experience for fans, with support community-created content and a constantly evolving world.

In an interview with The Verge, Deran Chung, creative director for Skate said, “It’s an authentic evolution of the franchise and taking what Skate 3 was in 2010 and bringing it to now and to the future. That is not only an evolution of the franchise, but it’s an evolution of where skateboarding is and was from 2010 to now and also where games are from then to now.”

The company stressed that the game was still in an early pre-alpha stage, and they want to develop the game with player feedback. Full Circle announced a playtest for the game last month, but there aren't any confirmed dates on when that is going to happen.

They also confirmed that there are going to be microtransactions in the game but they are going to be purely cosmetic, and will not offer any gameplay advantages to the player.

The game world will also be completely free to explore and is not gated behind a paywall. Full Circle said that the microtransactions are primarily going to be for cosmetics and convenience.

The developers are also planning on adding seasonal and live events to the game, but this is still at an early stage.