New Chrome for Android update enables biometric lock for incognito

Google is pushing out an update to Chrome for Android that lets users lock their incognito sessions with their phone's biometric lock.

It also works with a password code or a pin, and the feature kicks in when the user exits Chrome, and the next time you bring up your incognito tabs, Chrome will ask you for verification.

As TechCrunch reports, users can turn on the feature by visiting the Chrome settings page and going to Privacy & Security. Once there simply tap on "Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome".

As per Google's usual rollout of updates, it will happen in phases, so if you don't see the option to turn on the new feature yet, you can type "chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android" in the address bar, and enable it.

Google is also updating Safety Check, which will now prompt you about your privacy settings if it notices that a website or an app is sending higher than normal notifications. This works not only for notifications, but as a broader update. Safety Check will also offer you personalized recommendations based on your security settings, and how you can improve them.

Moneycontrol News