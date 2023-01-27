 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Chrome for Android update enables biometric lock for incognito

Jan 27, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

The new update lets Android users lock their private tabs using their preferred screen lock method

Google is pushing out an update to Chrome for Android that lets users lock their incognito sessions with their phone's biometric lock.

It also works with a password code or a pin, and the feature kicks in when the user exits Chrome, and the next time you bring up your incognito tabs, Chrome will ask you for verification.

As TechCrunch reports, users can turn on the feature by visiting the Chrome settings page and going to Privacy & Security. Once there simply tap on "Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome".

As per Google's usual rollout of updates, it will happen in phases, so if you don't see the option to turn on the new feature yet, you can type "chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android" in the address bar, and enable it.