New AMD drivers causing problems with Windows

AMD's new drivers for the Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs are reportedly causing havoc with Windows installs.

As reported by WCCFTech, a number of users are complaining about bricked Windows installs and "inaccessible boot drive" errors on the ComputerBase forums.

Also Read: AMD's V-Cache based Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs launching on February 28

The version of the driver in question, 23.2.1, introduced optimizations for the Dead Space remake, and improved support for Vulkan API and extensions. It also seems to have some enhancements for older GPUs, including the RX 6000 series.

Moneycontrol News