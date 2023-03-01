 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MWC 2023 | Realme GT3 with 240W fast charging launched globally

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

The smartphone can charge in just 10 minutes, thanks to the new 240W wired charging capabilities

(Image Courtesy: Realme)

Chinese phone-maker has launched the Realme GT3, which has been making waves for its 240W fast-charging technology that charges the phone fully in just 10 minutes, globally.

The smartphone is powered by a 4600mAh battery, which Realme says can be charged to 50 percent in just four minutes. It is currently the fastest-charging phone available.

To keep battery temperature in check, Realme has used a massive vapor chamber that covers the phone's SoC, and more than half of the battery. There are 13 temperature sensors on board to monitor heat.

