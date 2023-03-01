MWC 2023 | Realme GT3 with 240W fast charging launched globally

Chinese phone-maker has launched the Realme GT3, which has been making waves for its 240W fast-charging technology that charges the phone fully in just 10 minutes, globally.

The smartphone is powered by a 4600mAh battery, which Realme says can be charged to 50 percent in just four minutes. It is currently the fastest-charging phone available.

To keep battery temperature in check, Realme has used a massive vapor chamber that covers the phone's SoC, and more than half of the battery. There are 13 temperature sensors on board to monitor heat.

There is also an intelligent mode selection feature that automatically adjusts the power according to usage - travel, sleep, and car and Realme says the battery will retain 80 percent of its capacity after 1,600 cycles.

It is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 device with Android 13 and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is a triple-camera module on the back featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Realme is also touting the "Pulse Interface System", which is a rectangular LED strip next to the camera, on the back of the phone. It can be customised in 25 colours, and can alert you to notifications and act as a charging indicator. The phone has been priced at $649 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which translates to around Rs 53,000.

