MWC 2023 | Motorola's new concept smartphone is rollable

Motorola has unveiled a rollable smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which opened in Barcelona on February 27.

Yes, you heard it right. It is not a flip phone or a foldable one but a rollable smartphone. The Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept Phone’s design is inspired by the Motorola Rizr Z3 device launched in 2006.

The original Motorola Rizr Z3 was the company’s first phone from the vintage line of sliding Motorola phones. And the new Moto Rizr Z3 rollable smartphone is modeled on the same design.

While there is no information about the new Motorola Rizr Z3 Concept, reports by various outlets suggest that the phone features a 5-inch P-OLED display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, which expands to a 6.5-inch screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

The screen also wraps around the back and sides of the phone, allowing it to be used as a secondary display to reveal notifications, similar to the outer displays on regular clamshell folding smartphones.

Gadgets360 also noted that Motorola had customised the software interface to take advantage of the new rollable display. This involves modifying the interface and apps to suit the depending on how you are using the device.

Moneycontrol News