MSI India launches new gaming laptops with Intel's 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors

MSI has launched new Raider, Vector and Titan series laptops in India. The Raider and Titan ranges of laptops are available starting today at MSI authorized online and offline retailers.

The Vector will be available in August.

Pricing

The Raider GE67 HX 12UGS is the starting model in the line-up, which will cost you Rs 2,79,990. The Raider GE67 HX 12UHS is a step above that, priced at Rs 4,47,990, and the GE77 HX 12UGS has been priced at Rs 2,85,990.

The Raider GE77 HX 12UHS will be available for Rs 4,81,990. The top of the line Titan GT77 12UHS will be priced at Rs 5,26,990.

The pricing for the Vector laptop has not been revealed yet.

Specifications

MSI is pitching the top of the line Titan GT77 12UHS as a desktop replacement. It has been configured with an Intel 12th Gen Core i9 12900HX processor, paired with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM.

It can be configured with up to four NVMe M.2 SSD's and features a 17.3-inch UHD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. For graphics, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080Ti 16GB does the heavy lifting.

The Raider line-up gives you three options to choose from when it comes to display - 17.3-inch UHD 120Hz, 17.3-inch QHD at 240Hz or 15.6-inch QHD at 240Hz.

The laptops can be configured with Intel's 12th Gen Core i9 12900HX processor, with up to 64GB of RAM. You can also opt for up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. As for graphics, you can choose between Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070Ti or GeForce RTX 3080Ti.

The Vector line-up, which is due to be released in August, will give you the same choices as the Raider line when it comes to displays, and the same choice between Nvidia's 3070Ti or 3080Ti.

They can also be configured up to Intel's 12th Gen Core i9 12900HX processor, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. You can opt for up to 2 NVMe M.2 SSDs for storage.