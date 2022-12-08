Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating, Under Display Selfie Camera launching on December 15

Motorola’s next flagship launch has got an official release date. Motorola’s upcoming event is taking place on December 15 and will give us a detailed look at the Moto X40. The upcoming Moto X40 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Motorola confirmed the new smartphone through an official Weibo post, where it shared an image of its upcoming Moto X40. Additionally, the image showcases the screen of two phones rather than one. While Motorola is only set to launch one flagship smartphone on December 15, we believe that the phone will come with two different front camera setups.

With the Moto X40, the Lenovo-owned brand will give consumers the option to purchase the device with a hole-punch camera cut-out or an under-screen selfie camera. It shouldn’t come as a surprise as the company followed the same strategy with the Moto Edge X30 launch last year.

The poster also reveals that the Moto X40 will use a curved AMOLED display with presumably a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Additionally, Motorola previously confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the X40, will feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Moto X40 will likely run Android 13 out of the box.

The Moto X40 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The handset is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. For optics, the Moto X40 is touted to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, 50 MP ultrawide shooter, and 13 MP portrait lens.