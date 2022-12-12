Moto X40 to be launched on December 15; 125W charging, 50 MP camera and Android 13 confirmed

Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone this week. The Moto X40 will debut as the company’s first smartphone to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

In a recent Weibo post, Motorola confirmed that the Moto X40 launch in China would take place on December 15. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has teased more details about the Moto X40. According to Motorola’s official Weibo handle, the Moto X40 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the Moto X40 will also pack a 4,600 mAh battery with a whopping 125W fast-charging support. The handset will run Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. The Moto X40 will also opt for a 50 MP primary sensor and a new ‘horizon lock’, allowing you to capture horizontal footage no matter if the handset is used in 90°, 180°, or 240° orientations.

With the Moto X40, the Lenovo-owned brand will give consumers the option to purchase the device with a hole-punch camera cut-out or an under-screen selfie camera. It shouldn’t come as a surprise as the company followed the same strategy with the Moto Edge X30 launch last year. Additionally, the Moto X40 will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the Moto X40 will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Moto X40 will also use a curved OLED display with presumably a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The main 50 MP camera on the X40 could be coupled with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 13 MP portrait lens. We should get more details about the Moto X40 in the coming days.