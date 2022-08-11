Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display launched a day after Galaxy Unpacked event

Motorola has officially unveiled its flagship Razr smartphone. The Moto Razr 2022 arrives just a day after the Galaxy Z Flip 4, its primary competitor. The Razr 2022 features a flagship chip, dual rear cameras, two displays, and the signature clamshell Razr design.

Moto Razr 2022 Price

The Moto Razr 2022 price is set at CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 70,950) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The new Razr flip phone also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 76,850) and CNY 7,299 (Roughly Rs 86,300), respectively.

The Moto Razr 2022 is available in a sole Black colour model. While the Razr 2022 is available for pre-booking in China, Motorola is yet to announce global availability.

Moto Razr 2022 Specs

The Moto Razr 2022 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of storage which is not expandable. The Moto Razr 2022 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display. The screen also supports HDR10+ and features a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Razr 2022 also has a large 2.7-inch outer OLED panel that can be used to get notifications, take selfies with the rear cameras, and more. For optics, the Moto Razr 2022 has two cameras on the back, including a 50 MP primary shooter with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide unit with a 121-degree FoV. The phone also has a 32 MP selfie shooter on the front.

The new Razr runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUI 4.0 skin. The Moto Razr 2022 packs a 3,500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The phone features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 19 5G bands, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and more.

