Moto G53 budget smartphone launched with 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 13

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

The Moto G53 is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,700) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will cost CNY 1,099 (around Rs 13,100)

Motorola on December 15 launched Moto G53, an affordable 5G smartphone, and Moto X40, the company’s first phone to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, in China.

Moto G53 price 

The Moto G53 has been priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs 10,700) for the base 4GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB configuration will cost CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 13,100). The Moto G53 comes in Azure White and Xuanwu Black options. As of now, there is no information about the Moto G53 5G's availability outside China.

Moto G53 Specifications 

The Moto G53 is powered by an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, while up to 3GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The Moto G53 runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0 on top.

