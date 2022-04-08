Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, WearOS, AMOLED display launched in India

Mobvoi has added a new smartwatch to its TicWatch line-up in India. The Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra GPS has been unveiled in India after being listed on Amazon for nearly two months. The new TicWatch 3 Pro Ultra GPS uses the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Price in India

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. It is available for purchase through Amazon India and comes in a Shadow Black colour option.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Features

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and runs on Google’s WearOS. The smartwatch uses Mobvoi’s dual-processor system, using the Snapdragon chip for heavy tasks and the other chipset for lighter tasks. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch has full access to the Google Play Store and Services. The watch sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a secondary FSTN LCD screen. The screen is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass with anti-fingerprint protection. It is MIL-STD-810G certified and has an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch’s tracking systems include GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, and QZSS. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, and NFC. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for calls. Other features include sleep tracking, a PPG heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyro sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a low latency off-body sensor, and a barometer.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS packs a 577mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to three days of regular use and up to 45 days of use in Essential mode. The watch also features more than 100 professional workout modes, stress management, and Google Assistant.