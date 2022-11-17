 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft to offer free 3-month trials of Apple TV+, Music to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers

Nov 17, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Ultimate Game Pass members can activate and claim the benefit till March 31, 2023

Microsoft will bundle a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ and Apple Music for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no extra cost, the tech giant has said.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that Game Pass Ultimate members who don't have active subscriptions for Apple TV+ and Apple Music can claim the three-month free trial till March 31, 2023.

The promotion is available in all markets where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are available (except Russia and Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for Apple Music).

"Since our rollout of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks in 2020, we’ve worked closely with content providers and companies to bring our Ultimate members unique experiences and in-game content at no additional cost. Today, we are excited to bring Ultimate members our newest perks: a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+ and a 3-month free trial of Apple Music", the blog post said.

The Xbox Game Pass is video game subscription service from Microsoft that gives players access to a catalogue of games for a monthly fee.

In India, the basic subscription costs 349 a month and gives access to the catalogue along with member discounts and deals.