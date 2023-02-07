 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:57 AM IST

Microsoft is now aiming to market OpenAI's technology, including ChatGPT, to its cloud customers and add the same power to its suite of products, including search.

Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information.

Microsoft is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet Inc's Google. Working with the startup OpenAI, the company is aiming to leapfrog its rival and potentially claim vast returns from tools that speed up all manner of content creation, automating tasks if not jobs themselves.

"This technology is going to reshape pretty much every software category," Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella told reporters in a briefing at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

