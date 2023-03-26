Microsoft to block AI rivals from using Bing search index

Microsoft has reportedly warned two search engines that use Bing's search index that it will cut off access to the index if they use it as a foundation for rival AI chatbots.

As noted by The Verge, Microsoft licenses out the Bing search index to several engines including DuckDuckGo, Yahoo and more.

Bloomberg has reported that Microsoft has warned two unnamed search engines that they cannot use the index to feed data to their AI chatbots. If they continue to do so, Microsoft may even terminate their licence.

Moneycontrol News