Microsoft launches GPT-4-powered Security Copilot

Microsoft has announced a GPT-4 powered AI assistant for cybersecurity professionals. Called Security Copilot, it is based on OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, the same that powers the AI chatbot, ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI.

The Redmond-based technology giant says that Security Copilot is designed to make it easier for cybersecurity professionals to better understand the vast amount of data that they deal with daily.

It will help them identify breaches, correlate threat activity as well as identify potential weaknesses in an IT environment. It will also help them make sense of threat intelligence data, helping them identify potentially malicious activity.

Moneycontrol News