Microsoft is rolling out support for iCloud Photos in Windows 11

Microsoft is adding support for Apple's iCloud Photos in the Windows 11 Photos app. The update is already being pushed out and will be available to all users by the end of the month.

Windows 11 users will need to update the Photos app from the Microsoft Store, and then download and install the iCloud for Windows app.

Once downloaded, sign in with your Apple credentials on the iCloud app and you will be given the option to choose which photos and folders to automatically sync.

"This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organised place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless," said Microsoft's Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps.

Besides the iCloud integration, the updated Windows 11 Photos app also includes a streamlined gallery view, that makes it easier to view all your photos in one place.

Microsoft said that it has worked closely with Apple on the integration and plans on updating the operating system with native apps for Apple Music and Apple TV soon.

A couple of months ago, Microsoft rolled out a big update for Windows 11 called the 2022 update. It included a lot of new features such as the ability to create folders in the Start menu, new Snap layouts, and more.