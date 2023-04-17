 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft introduces Gallery view in File Explorer with latest Insider Preview Build

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

The new gallery view in File Explorer will let users access their photos for easier selections

Microsoft has introduced a Gallery view in File Explorer in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23435. Insider Builds offer previews of upcoming features to Windows 11.

The Gallery view makes it easy to access your photo collection from within File Explorer, and is optimised to include selections from your recently taken photos. It will also sync with your OneDrive backups if you have them activated.

Users can manually choose which photos are displayed in the view, and have the ability to manually add subfolders to filter content better, for example - Wallpapers, SD camera imports etc.