Microsoft introduces Gallery view in File Explorer with latest Insider Preview Build

Microsoft has introduced a Gallery view in File Explorer in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23435. Insider Builds offer previews of upcoming features to Windows 11.

The Gallery view makes it easy to access your photo collection from within File Explorer, and is optimised to include selections from your recently taken photos. It will also sync with your OneDrive backups if you have them activated.

Users can manually choose which photos are displayed in the view, and have the ability to manually add subfolders to filter content better, for example - Wallpapers, SD camera imports etc.

The feature also works within the file selection dialog box, making it easier to insert photos as attachments, adding them to a PowerPoint slide or even adding them to social media posts. Microsoft said that the feature will roll out slowly to all Insiders. Besides Gallery view, Microsoft is also experimenting with badging on the Start Menu for users who log in locally, to highlight the benefits of signing in through a Microsoft account. The Redmond-based technology giant said they would experiment with various styles of badges to gather feedback.

The best TWS Bluetooth earbuds of 2022

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... File Explorer has also been switched to a new version of WinUI interface, highlighted by a small Pizza icon on the command bar. This indicates the switch to WinUI 3 from WinUI 2 but otherwise, the functionality remains the same. Voice Narrator now supports Traditional Chinese characters. Microsoft says they accomplished this by "creating a Traditional Chinese dictionary for detail reading. Narrator now consumes the dictionary to disambiguate each Traditional Chinese word". The new build also introduces new presence sensor privacy settings and APIs. If you have a compatible device, "you can now manage your privacy and block/allow certain apps from accessing these sensors. No images or metadata is collected by Microsoft and all processing is done locally on the device hardware to maximize privacy."

Moneycontrol News