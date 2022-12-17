Microsoft integrates Teams in mixed reality headset HoloLens 2

Microsoft has announced full integration of its professional Instant Messaging (IM) client, Teams, in its mixed reality headset, HoloLens 2.

The Redmond-based technology major said the integration enables cloud-powered productivity and collaboration tools.

HoloLens 2 users will now be able to call up holographic windows within the headset with access to Teams call or chat, take a look at a document or even summon a OneDrive folder from within the headset.

It has also combined the Dynamics 365 Mixed Reality and Dynamic 365 guides apps into one. This will help frontline workers using the headset show their colleagues what they view in the field.

David Kleiner from Toyota's North American Applied Technology and Research Lab said that giving laptops to frontline workers doesn't work, because they "don't have desks." Instead handing them a HoloLens makes more sense.

"When they’re wearing a HoloLens, they now have a screen that gives them all the digital tools they need,” said Kleiner.

Toyota has been using HoloLens at its locations and providing feedback for the device. They even helped Microsoft by co-developing features for the headset. HoloLens co-creator Alex Kipman was let go by Microsoft earlier this year, following allegations of verbal abuse and sexual harassment. Some reports suggested that Microsoft was done with the HoloLens division, and HoloLens 2 would be the last product. In the blog post announcing the integration, Microsoft's new head for HoloLens Scott Evans said that a new headset is on the way but the team were “looking for the right design point to make it a meaningful update". Evans added that customers told Microsoft that businesses didn't need a "constant crop of new gadgets" and don't want to replace devices every two years. “No one wants to be obsoleted for 10 percent better capabilities. They don’t need a successor yet, but they want to know it will be there at the right time,” he said.

Moneycontrol News

