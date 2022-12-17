 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft integrates Teams in mixed reality headset HoloLens 2

Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST

HoloLens 2 users will now be able to call up holographic windows within the headset with access to Teams call or chat

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced full integration of its professional Instant Messaging (IM) client, Teams, in its mixed reality headset, HoloLens 2.

The Redmond-based technology major said the integration enables cloud-powered productivity and collaboration tools.

HoloLens 2 users will now be able to call up holographic windows within the headset with access to Teams call or chat, take a look at a document or even summon a OneDrive folder from within the headset.

It has also combined the Dynamics 365 Mixed Reality and Dynamic 365 guides apps into one. This will help frontline workers using the headset show their colleagues what they view in the field.

David Kleiner from Toyota's North American Applied Technology and Research Lab said that giving laptops to frontline workers doesn't work, because they "don't have desks." Instead handing them a HoloLens makes more sense.

"When they’re wearing a HoloLens, they now have a screen that gives them all the digital tools they need,” said Kleiner.