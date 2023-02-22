Microsoft increases limits on chat sessions with Bing AI

Tech giant Microsoft has raised the limit on chat interactions with its Bing AI which is being tested by users after it limited the queries that could be directed at the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search engine.

Codenamed Prometheus, the search engine's new AI is based on the technology that powers OpenAI's ChatGPT.

During the initial days of testing, users found the AI gave factually inaccurate information and displayed some bizarre behaviour.

It told a user that it wanted "to be alive" and was "in love" with them.

Moneycontrol News