Microsoft extends Bing AI to mobile and Skype, enables voice input

Microsoft is now extending Bing's new AI features to mobile and Skype in preview. The company said that the new Bing experience will be available through the app and Edge browser on Android and iOS.

On Skype, Bing AI will allow you to add context to chat conversations or add further information. As an example, if you are planning a family reunion, you can ask Bing for suggestions on travel and weather or update your calendar with events around the time of your gathering.

To enable Bing features on Skype, you simply need to add it to a group or individual chat, like you would a normal contact.

Moneycontrol News