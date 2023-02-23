 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft extends Bing AI to mobile and Skype, enables voice input

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The Redmond-based technology giant announced that Bing's new AI features will be available on the Bing app and Edge browser for Android and iOS

Voice input has also been enabled on desktop and mobile

Microsoft is now extending Bing's new AI features to mobile and Skype in preview. The company said that the new Bing experience will be available through the app and Edge browser on Android and iOS.

On Skype, Bing AI will allow you to add context to chat conversations or add further information. As an example, if you are planning a family reunion, you can ask Bing for suggestions on travel and weather or update your calendar with events around the time of your gathering.

To enable Bing features on Skype, you simply need to add it to a group or individual chat, like you would a normal contact.