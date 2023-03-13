 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta's proposed Twitter competitor: A look into the possible privacy risk

Aihik Sur
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

While lawyers are exercising caution in regards to their opinion on the subject, mostly stating that the cross-platform data transfer will likely be put down in a new privacy policy, digital rights activists have slammed the proposed move

Lawyers and digital rights activists are divided over whether Meta's plans to use data of Instagram users regardless of their participation for the new proposed Twitter-like platform poses a privacy risk.

While lawyers are exercising caution in regards to their opinion on the subject, mostly stating that the cross-platform data transfer will likely be put down in a new privacy policy, digital rights activists are slamming the move saying that the move raises privacy concerns, especially violation of user's consent.

A few days back Moneycontrol reported how Meta, the parent firm of Facebook and Instagram, is hashing out a plan to build a standalone text-based content app that will support ActivityPub, the decentralised social networking protocol powering Twitter rival Mastodon and other federated apps.

The app, code named as P92, will be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register/login to the app through their Instagram credentials. The P92 plans to use Instagram data, regardless of user participation for purposes of analytics, product improvement and ranking on the new platform.