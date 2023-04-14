 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta releases AI tool that can animate drawings

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 03:04 PM IST

The tool is open-source and comes with a dataset of 180,000 drawings that were used to train it.

(Image: Meta)

The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta has released a tool called 'Animated Drawings' that can take your sketches and animate them.

The project has been open-sourced and comes with a dataset of 180,000 sketches and doodles that were used to train the AI tool.

FAIR says they used a variety of techniques to make this possible, such as object detection, pose estimation and image processing segmentations.

