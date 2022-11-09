MediaTek unveils new System on Chip, Dimensity 9200 for smartphones

MediaTek has announced its latest flagship System on Chip for smartphones - The Dimensity 9200. The new chip is built on TSMC's 4nm process and is based on the ARMv9 Gen 2 architecture.

This is the first System on Chip (SoC) to make use of ARM's Cortex-X3 prime core, which is clocked at 3.05GHz. Joining it in the enclosure are three Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.85GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The SoC is fabricated on TSMC's second generation 4nm process.

System-on-a-chip, or SoC, is a complete processing solution contained in one enclosure. It contains multiple processor cores, graphics processing unit (GPU), memory, modems for network connections and other essential components that are soldered onto one board.

Another first is the utilisation of the new ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU which has a hardware raytracing engine. Apart from that, it also has support for Variable Rate Shading (VRS), better machine learning performance and ARM Fixed Rate Compression (AFRC) that helps reduce bandwidth.

MediaTek says that the new X3 core-based CPU enclosure will provide up to 10% better performance than the Dimensity 9000 and increase energy efficiency by 25%. As for graphics, thanks to the new GPU, MediaTek estimates an increase in performance by 32%, while power consumption should be reduced by 41%.

As with all new SoCs, The Dimensity 9200 supports sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G and for yet another first, also has support for Wi-Fi 7. The chip can handle up to 24-bit/192 kHz audio, can support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.