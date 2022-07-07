Logitech launches MX Mechanical Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse in India

Logitech has introduced two new devices in its MX Master Series portfolio in India. The MX Mechanical Keyboard, and the MX Master 3S Mouse are wireless, premium peripherals aimed at creators, who want high performance typing, and precision tracking.

Pricing

The MX Master 3S Mouse has been priced at Rs 10,995, and comes in two color variants - Graphite and Pale Grey.

The MX Mechanical Keyboard is available in two variants - Full size keyboard and a tenkeyless option called MX Mechanical Mini - the Mini variant does away with the numpad that you usually find on full size keyboards, making for a more compact accessory for your desk.

The full size variant of the keyboard costs Rs. 19,999 and the tenkeyless option is priced at Rs. 17,495. Both devices will be available online, and offline at authorized retailers.

The MX Master 3S Mouse

The MX Master 3S is a high-precision (up to 8000 DPI) optical sensor wireless mouse is aimed at professionals looking for high performance peripherals, and can be used on almost any surface, including glass.

The wireless mouse uses a low energy Bluetooth connection, and comes with a receiver included in the box. Logitech has managed to make the mouse clicks quieter by 90%, compared to other mice in the category and has an additional scroll wheel to the side, for greater flexibility and control.

Logitech says the ergonomic shape of the mouse has been crafted, "for long hours of comfort".

The MX Mechanical keyboards

Both the mini and the full size keyboard feature the latest generation of Logitech's low-profile mechanical switches. The company says this makes the keyboard quieter, and provides an, "amazing mechanical typing feel".

The keyboards have been designed with dual-colored keycaps, and feature smart backlighting with six presets to choose from. Both the mouse and keyboards automatically conserve battery by turning off, when not needed. They also use Logitech's logi options+ software for management.